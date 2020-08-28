Martha Braun at Ventana Fine Art

Ventana Fine Art, 400 Canyon Road, 505-983-8815, ventanafineart.com
The nonobjective, abstract expressionist paintings of local artist Martha Braun bear the influence of midcentury East Coast painters such as Hans Hofmann, Joni Mitchell, and Richard Diebenkorn. Each of her paintings exhibits a delicate balance between patches of subdued colors, deep blacks, pale and vibrant tones, and near- geometric forms that interact with each other, overlapping in formless space. “I believe that the many years I worked as an interior designer, surrounded with color, texture and composition ... has sharpened my senses and has influenced how I paint today,” she says in a statement. A 5 p.m. reception for her exhibition Step into the Future takes place on Zoom and Facebook (facebook.com/ventanafineart) on Friday, Aug. 28, and will be available on Ventana’s website immediately afterward. Braun will discuss her paintings, process, and inspirations. The show is on view online or in the gallery through Sept. 7.
