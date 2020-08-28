Martha Braun at Ventana Fine Art

Martha Braun, We Will Survive (2020), mixed media

Ventana Fine Art, 400 Canyon Road, 505-983-8815, ventanafineart.com

The nonobjective, abstract expressionist paintings of local artist Martha Braun bear the influence of midcentury East Coast painters such as Hans Hofmann, Joni Mitchell, and Richard Diebenkorn. Each of her paintings exhibits a delicate balance between patches of subdued colors, deep blacks, pale and vibrant tones, and near- geometric forms that interact with each other, overlapping in formless space. “I believe that the many years I worked as an interior designer, surrounded with color, texture and composition ... has sharpened my senses and has influenced how I paint today,” she says in a statement. A 5 p.m. reception for her exhibition Step into the Future takes place on Zoom and Facebook (facebook.com/ventanafineart) on Friday, Aug. 28, and will be available on Ventana’s website immediately afterward. Braun will discuss her paintings, process, and inspirations. The show is on view online or in the gallery through Sept. 7.

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.