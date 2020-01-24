Marla Allison, Museum of Indian Arts & Culture

Museum of Indian Arts & Culture, 710 Camino Lejo, 505-476-1269, miaclab.org
Since it opened to the public in 1997, the museum’s core exhibition, Here, Now and Always, has offered visitors an insightful look into the historic and contemporary experience of nearly 50 tribal groups in the region, including the various Pueblos of New Mexico, as well as the Apache, Navajo, and Paiute. The museum followed a model of community curation in planning the exhibition, working in partnership with tribal representatives. But after more than two decades, Here, Now and Always is due for an upgrade. The museum plans an extensive renovation and re-envisioning of the exhibit over the next 18 months, with the voices of tribal peoples still central to the story it tells. Sunday, Jan. 26, is the last day for visitors to see the exhibit before the temporary closure. At 2 p.m., former MIAC director Bruce Bernstein leads a panel discussion to mark the event. Bernstein, who is now the tribal historic preservation officer of Pojoaque Pueblo and senior curator and director of innovation at the Ralph T. Coe Center for the Arts, will be joined by curators Lillie Lane (senior public information officer at the Navajo Nation Environmental Protection Agency); Antonio Chavarria (MIAC’s curator of ethnology); and Native co-curators of the original exhibition. The museum is by admission.
