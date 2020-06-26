Photo-eye Gallery, 541 S. Guadalupe St., 505-988-5152, photoeye.com
Geologist turned photographer Mark Klett explores the relationship between time, change, and perception, and the interaction of man and the environment. His work recalls the late-19th-century expeditionary photographers, such as Timothy O’Sullivan. Rather than focus on the pristine landscapes of the American West, Klett includes human elements in his photographs, including the evidence of man: a foot jutting into the picture frame or a human shadow. Klett’s work is informed as much by the history and changes in the medium of photography itself as he is in shifting landscapes. Seeing Time, an solo exhibition of Klett’s photographs, is available online through July 28 at photoeye.com/seeingtime. The exhibition is the first in a series of online Photo-eye shows made using the website builder Visual Server X.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.