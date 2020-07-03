Monroe Gallery of Photography, 112 Don Gaspar Ave., 505-992-0800, monroegallery.com
From the victims of the Louisville flood seeking relief after the Ohio River overflowed its banks in 1936 to Greta Thunberg on her first school strike for climate change outside of the Swedish Parliament in 2018, photographers have documented the growing climate crisis across the world. Life on Earth, a survey exhibition of work by photojournalists that spans more than 80 years, keeps climate issues in the public consciousness. The show includes work by Margaret Bourke-White, Stephen Wilkes, and Ryan Vizzions, who covered the Ohio Flood, the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, and the devastation caused by Hurricane Florence in 2018, respectively. Life on Earth opens Friday, July 3, in the gallery and online, and is on view through Sept. 13. The gallery is limited to 10 visitors at a time (masks required). No reception.
