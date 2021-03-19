Multidisciplinary artist Makaye Lewis (Tohono O’odham) views her artworks as an extension of the cultural and environmental influences on her Indigenous heritage. “I come from a Tribal nation on the border, and we never experienced removal from our traditional lands,” says Lewis, who grew up in the secluded village of Ventana on the Tohono O’odham Nation in Arizona. “I am comforted knowing that I am where I am meant to be. Still, I find discomfort in knowing the many issues that arise when an imaginary political line leaves half my reservation in the United States and half in Mexico.” Lewis is one of four artists featured in the exhibition Indigenous Women: Border Matters. The show looks at how Indigenous women interact with border lands and how border issues impact culture, politics, and the environment. The show includes works by Latinx artists M. Jenea Sanchez and Gabriela Muñoz and Mexican American artist Daisy Quezada Ureña. A free virtual reception takes place on Zoom at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 19 (register at wheelwright.org/ event/indigenous-women-border-matters-virtual-opening), and includes a video message from newly minted interior secretary Deb Haaland. The show opens by appointment on Saturday, March 20 (purchase tickets at wheelwright. org/admission-tickets) and continues through Oct. 3. By admission ($8 general admission; free on the first Sunday of every month and for museum members, Native Americans, children under 12, students, and active military).
Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian, 704 Camino Lejo, 505-982-4636, wheelwright.org.
