Photo-eye Gallery, 541 S. Guadalupe St., 505-988-5152, photoeye.com
For more than 20 years, Maggie Taylor has created dreamlike compositions using digital technology. She scans and collages imagery into works that strike a balance between painting and photography but are technically neither. She combines imagery of vintage toys, seashells, feathers, taxidermy, and 19th-century photographs into scenes that evoke a sense of wonder and imagination. “I work very spontaneously and intuitively, trying to come up with images that have a resonance and a somewhat mysterious narrative content,” she said in a statement. “There is no one meaning for any of the images; rather, they exist as a kind of visual riddle or open-ended poem, meant to be both playful and provocative.” Photo-eye debuts an online portfolio of 17 works by Taylor on its website.
