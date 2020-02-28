Museum of International Folk Art, 706 Camino Lejo, 505-476-1200, internationalfolkart.org
From songs that celebrate birth to those that commemorate the deceased, and from seasonal music to liturgical and secular reenactments, folk music remains an enduring part of New Mexico culture. The exhibition Música Buena: Hispano Folk Music of New Mexico explores the vibrant history of musical folk traditions, many of which still thrive in cities, towns, and remote rural villages across the state. The exhibition, which is currently on view and remains up through Oct. 31, 2021, includes nearly 75 objects from the museum’s permanent collection, as well as some on loan from private collections. These include traditional and innovative contemporary instrumentation, photographs, and memorabilia, as well as newly digitized sound footage from the museum’s archives, and newly recorded interviews and video footage of New Mexico’s continuing folk traditions. The show is by admission.
