Lyn Boyer at Sorrel Sky Gallery

Sorrel Sky Gallery, 125 W. Palace Ave., 505-501-6555, sorrelsky.com
The New Mexico landscape has long drawn artists who work in plein air to paint its majestic natural beauty, capturing its rich color palette, variable terrain, and quality of light in inspired works. Plein air painting takes advantage of the shifting weather and light conditions for outdoor scenes that reflect a specific and ephemeral moment in time, resulting in works that are fresh and more spontaneous than many of their studio-painted counterparts. Sorrel Sky hosts the Plein Air Painters of New Mexico’s juried exhibition Santa Fe Plein Air Fiesta 2020, which features award-winning artists and other participants, through March 27.
