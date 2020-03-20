Lydia Hesse at KEEP Contemporary

KEEP Contemporary, 142 Lincoln Ave., 505-557-9574, keepcontemporary.com
Emerging from stark, black backgrounds, the figures in artist Lydia Hesse’s portraits confront the viewer with the benevolent spirit of nature. Beguiling but also serene, these enigmatic figures were inspired by the faces she saw in her dreams. Each portrait in the series, which she calls “Spirit People,” exhibits a specific connection to nature. Each human form is rendered with an animal counterpart. The exhibition, From the Black, runs through April 12.
