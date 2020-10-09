GVG Contemporary, 1364 Rufina Circle, 505-982-1494, gvgcontemporary.com (admittance only with registration online or at info@gvgcontemporary.com)
Artist Lori Schappe-Youens often paints nonobjective compositions, as well as abstractions in which human and animal forms, architectural structures, and landscapes are suggested. Shapes are reduced to a simple geometry but rendered using a combination of expressive, gestural mark-making, and a controlled application of paint. She joins artist Oliver Polzin for the exhibition Anecdotal Scenarios at GVG Contemporary’s new showrooms. Polzin paints imagined landscapes and figures who inhabit mythic worlds. “Through years of plein air painting and wilderness exploration, I have amassed a library of lived experiences in nature from which I render my work,” he says in a statement. “In recent years, my work has developed beyond the genre of realism and has become a vehicle for conveying the lore I encounter in the wild.” GVG’s new space is open by appointment only. Register online to visit the exhibit space, or email the gallery at info@gvgcontemporary.com. The address and a confirmation will be sent to registrants. Anecdotal Scenarios is on view through Nov. 30. Visit the website for a 5 p.m. virtual opening on Oct. 30.
