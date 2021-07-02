Lois Conner at Aurelia Gallery

For nearly 50 years, New York-based photographer Lois Conner traveled the world with her 7-by-17-inch banquet camera, photographing natural and constructed landscapes to produce evocative, timeless images. Her hands-on practice involves the exacting technique of platinum printing, but she’s recently added digital technology into her practice. The large-format camera she uses is of a type that was common in the early 20th century for photographing large groups of people. Her solo exhibition, All Under Heaven, features landscapes and portraits of Native Americans living on the Navajo Nation, a body of work that developed slowly after she gained the trust of her subjects. The exhibition opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, July 2, and runs through Sept. 19.
Aurelia Gallery, 414 Canyon Road, 505-501-2915, aureliagallery.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.