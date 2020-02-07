Exhibitionism: Chloe Accardi, Museum of International Folk Art

Chloe Accardi, Fernando Castro of Amapolay at the Museum of International Folk Art’s Street Art and Activism workshop (detail, 2018), photograph

Museum of International Folk Art, 706 Camino Lejo, 505-476-1200, internationalfolkart.org

Local and Peruvian artists come together to explore the significant role that art plays in healthy and vibrant communities. The installation, Community through Making From Peru to New Mexico, is the culmination of a series of 10-day residencies made in conjunction with the exhibition Crafting Memory: The Art of Community in Peru, which explores the concept of community curation. The show includes videos, stories, and artworks created by program participants over the spring and summer of 2018, and is on view through May 3.

