Museum of International Folk Art, 706 Camino Lejo, 505-476-1200, internationalfolkart.org
Local and Peruvian artists come together to explore the significant role that art plays in healthy and vibrant communities. The installation, Community through Making From Peru to New Mexico, is the culmination of a series of 10-day residencies made in conjunction with the exhibition Crafting Memory: The Art of Community in Peru, which explores the concept of community curation. The show includes videos, stories, and artworks created by program participants over the spring and summer of 2018, and is on view through May 3.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.