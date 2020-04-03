Axle Contemporary, 505-670-5854 or 505-670-7612, axleart.com
Axle Contemporary encourages artists of all ages to keep their hands busy while sheltering at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Select chapters from their 2017 self-published coloring book, Local Coloring, are available for free in a downloadable format on the mobile gallery’s website. Local Coloring was a collaborative effort between five writers and 67 artists. Writers include Nasario Garcia, Joe Hayes, and Melody Sumner Carnahan. Artists include Jamison Chas Banks, Rita Bard, and Erin Currier. Three chapters are available, and Axle will add subsequent chapters on a weekly basis through April 16.
