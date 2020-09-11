Liza Hale Doyle at El Zaguán

El Zaguán, Historic Santa Fe Foundation, 545 Canyon Road, Suite 2, 505-983-2567, historicsantafe.org
El Zaguán resident artists Sarah Stark, her son Jack Stark Dudzik, and daughter Liza Hale Doyle combine their efforts in Navigational Wonder: Transforming Noise into Beauty. The collaborative installation of wood sculpture, painting, and verse was inspired by the idea of answering the chaos of a tumultuous year in the public sphere with the aesthetic beauty of art. Doyle’s paintings and Dudzik’s popsicle stick sculptures are accompanied by narrative texts by Stark that aid the viewer in navigating the exhibition. View the show on the Historic Santa Fe Foundation’s website or by appointment through Sept. 25.
