Lisa Marie Kindley at The Art Club Gallery

The mixed media paintings of New Mexico artist Lisa Marie Kindley were inspired by the frescoes and fairy tales of old Europe. Lush, ornate, and dreamlike, her canvases capture imaginative scenes of floral and avian imagery that can weave a magic spell on the viewer. Gardens overflow with blossoms, and wildflowers blanket the verdant terrain of forested landscapes. Kindley creates each composition using a combination of additive and subtractive techniques. She starts by scraping tinted gesso onto the canvas, then she adds matte acrylic paints, dry pigments, glazes, and pastels. Then come sands, scratches, and paint spatter to achieve the final appearance. Her solo exhibition Sanctuary is currently on view at Art Club Gallery and continues through Feb. 28. “I wish to create the feeling of being softly and gently surrounded by images — both realistic and symbolic — of beauty, growth, protection, and life: tall trees, lush, intricate ‘walls’ of foliage, and abundant flowers, rustling with birds and other small creatures,” she says in a statement.
The Art Club Gallery, 225 Canyon Road, #2, 505-795-2295, artclubgallerynm.com
