Lisa Holt and Harlan Reano

Lisa Holt and Harlan Reano, Pegasus Unicorn (2018), ceramic

Chiaroscuro Contemporary Art, 558 Canyon Road, 505-992-0711, chiaroscurosantafe.com

Since 2000, collaborators Lisa Holt and Harlan Reano have relied on traditional hand-building, firing, and painting techniques to express an innovative artistic vision that honors and transcends their respective Cochiti and Santo Domingo Pueblo pottery roots. Holt creates the forms that Reano paints with elaborate surface designs. They join multimedia artist Neal Ambrose-Smith, sculptor Rose B. Simpson, painter Jeff Kahm, and other gallery artists for Chiaroscuro’s Annual Contemporary Native Art Group Show. The exhibition also features works from the estates of painter Rick Bartow (1946-2016), a prominent figure in the Native art scene whose Wiyot Indian heritage informed his powerful evocations of the liminal space between the human and the animal realms. The show is currently on view in the gallery and online, and continues through Sept. 5.

