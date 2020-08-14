Chiaroscuro Contemporary Art, 558 Canyon Road, 505-992-0711, chiaroscurosantafe.com
Since 2000, collaborators Lisa Holt and Harlan Reano have relied on traditional hand-building, firing, and painting techniques to express an innovative artistic vision that honors and transcends their respective Cochiti and Santo Domingo Pueblo pottery roots. Holt creates the forms that Reano paints with elaborate surface designs. They join multimedia artist Neal Ambrose-Smith, sculptor Rose B. Simpson, painter Jeff Kahm, and other gallery artists for Chiaroscuro’s Annual Contemporary Native Art Group Show. The exhibition also features works from the estates of painter Rick Bartow (1946-2016), a prominent figure in the Native art scene whose Wiyot Indian heritage informed his powerful evocations of the liminal space between the human and the animal realms. The show is currently on view in the gallery and online, and continues through Sept. 5.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.