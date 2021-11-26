Linda Whitaker at Tai Modern

Respected landscape painter Linda Whitaker, who spent time in Taos before retiring from the art world more than 20 years ago, is included in Tai Modern’s group exhibition Mountains & Sky.
Whitaker’s paintings recall the work of early modernists, such as Marsden Hartley and Arthur Dove.
“Whitaker shows off her mastery in manipulating her extraordinary palette of colors to achieve heightened, psychological effects,” wrote author Lorna Smedman in a 1988 essay.
Mountains & Sky is Tai Modern’s homage to the mountains around Santa Fe, and it brings together nature-inspired works by Japanese and American artists, including vessel maker Hatakeyama Seido, sculptor Honma Hideaki, and painter Monique van Genderen. The show continues through December. Masks are required.
Tai Modern, 1601 Paseo de Peralta, 505-984-1387, taimodern.com
