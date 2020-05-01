Monroe Gallery of Photography, 112 Don Gaspar Ave., 505-992-0800, monroegallery.com
From the time when magazine magnate Henry Luce acquired LIFE in 1936, the magazine placed great emphasis on photojournalism. In the ensuing years, LIFE became known for the high quality of its photographic content, and its stable of eminent photojournalists captured some of the most indelible moments and defining periods of the 20th century, such as the Great Depression, the civil rights movement, and the Vietnam War. The exhibition LIFE: Defining Photography includes work by Bill Ray, Alfred Eisenstaedt, and Margaret Bourke-White. It’s concurrent with Princeton University Art Museum’s exhibition LIFE Magazine and the Power of Photography (through June 21). Monroe’s exhibition is available online through June 21.
