Lex Lucius at Peyton Wright Gallery

The strength, determination, and serenity of horses and ponies inspired the recent work of Colorado-based artist Lex Lucius. His equine portraits are dominated by the horses, which are rendered against stark backgrounds, placing the viewer into a direct, one-on-one interaction with the subject. A printmaker, sculptor, and painter, who studied at California College of the Arts and the University of New Mexico, Lucius lives in the Roaring Fork Valley north of Aspen, surrounded by horses. “My life is full of family, painting, and horses, and my clothes smell of the stable, and on far too many days my boots of the pasture,” he says. “I try to invoke the feelings I get from these animals, but just as importantly I also try to bring the stories and dreams we all carry within us when we think of horses and what horses mean to us all.”Lex Lucius: Paintings, an exhibition of his work, opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Saturday, Aug. 7, and is up through Aug. 31.
Peyton Wright Gallery, 237 E. Palace Ave., 505-989-9888, peytonwright.com
