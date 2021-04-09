Leovigildo Martinez at Cafe Pasqual's Art Gallery

Born in the city of Oaxaca in 1959, Leovigildo Martinez went on to study architecture at the Centro de Education Artistico de Oaxaca and lithography at the city’s Taller de Artes Plásticas Rufino Tamayo (Rufino Tamayo Plastic Arts Workshop), where he worked directly with Tamayo, the famed Zapotec modernist. Martinez creates vivid renderings of the life of Mexico in a variety of mediums, including oils, watercolors, lithographs, and ceramics. His five-panel mural La Luna Se Fue a Una Fiesta is on display on the east wall of Cafe Pasqual’s (121 Don Gaspar Ave., 505-983-9340, pasquals.com), and his work is also available in the local landmark’s adjacent art gallery, as well as online on an ongoing basis. Celebrated throughout Mexico, Martinez brings a lively, colorful, and festive spirit to his renderings of street scenes, processions, and character studies. His works of magical realism draw inspiration from Mexican folklore.
Cafe Pasqual’s Art Gallery, 103 E. Water St., 505-983-9340, pasquals.com/Art_Gallery
