Ynez Johnston (1920-2019) and Leonard Edmondson (1916-2002) sought to bridge the personal and the universal in their art, building off of mutual inspirations such as the art of Paul Klee and the European surrealists. They met in Berkeley in the 1930s as undergraduate students at the University of California and cemented a lifelong friendship, sometimes sharing studio space and advising each other on their work. Edmondson mastered the art of intaglio printmaking and eventually became chairman of the print department at the University of California, Berkeley. He’s credited with innovating printing techniques that influenced younger generations of artists. Johnston constructed mythical landscapes in a variety of media, and developed her own visual language that drew from modern and ancient art forms. Her colorful paintings and sculpture contain dreamlike imagery that combines abstraction, pattern, and figuration. The exhibition Ynez Johnston & Leonard Edmondson is currently on view and remains up through Jan. 23. A selection of works from the show is available on the gallery’s website, and a digital catalogue is available at lewallengalleries.com. LewAllen Galleries, 1613 Paseo de Peralta, 505-988-3250, lewallengalleries.com
Leonard Edmondson at LewAllen Galleries
Michael Abatemarco
Staff Writer
