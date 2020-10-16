Lee MacLeod at New Mexico Highlands University

New Mexico Highlands University, Margaret Kennedy Alumni Hall, 905 University Ave., Las Vegas, 505-425-7511, nmhu.edu
NMHU’s annual juried exhibition, New Mexico Painters, goes virtual for 2020. It features work by nearly 50 artists, including emerging artists from Northern New Mexico and Highlands students. “The most important thing about the virtual exhibition is that in this difficult time, we’re still able to hold this exhibition and bring it to people wherever they are, hopefully brightening their day with some fantastic art,” says Renée Buchanan, Highlands Foundation art curator. The annual survey of contemporary painting was founded by ophthalmologist, art collector, and art patron Robert Bell in 2014 to showcase the talents of New Mexico creatives. The exhibition launches online with a 4 p.m. virtual reception on Sunday, Oct. 18, and goes through Dec. 10. A physical exhibition in NMHU’s Margaret Kennedy Alumni Hall, with a possible opening date of Monday, Oct. 19, is pending. Visit galleries.nmhu.edu/currently-at-the-kennedy-gallery to see the show.
