Larry D. Blissett at Blue Rain Gallery

Blue Rain Gallery, 544 South Guadalupe St., 505-954-9902, blueraingallery.com
Painter Larry D. Blissett’s work could be described as outsider art or art brut, but he calls it “loner art.” Born and raised in Texas and the Southwest, Blissett spent most of his professional life as a building contractor before turning to art in 2009. A self-taught artist, Blissett creates energetic, colorful abstractions and representational works, and often combines the two, adding elements of landscape into an abstract canvas, for instance, and including snippets of text. His solo exhibition of new paintings Gris Gris Mojo Boogaloo opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Jan. 31, and runs through Feb. 15.
