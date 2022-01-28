Larry D. Blissett at Blue Rain Gallery

Texas-born artist Larry D. Blissett describes his work as "loner art." A former contractor, Blissett repurposed the tools and techniques of the building trade to make art.
He's a self-taught artist whose work is influenced by Art Brut (outsider art) and the art of Pablo Picasso, Paul Klee, and Jean Michel Basquiat. Bold colors, dramatic contrasts, and gestural applications of paint are hallmarks of his work, which ranges from non-objective abstractions to figurative pieces.
What the Hell's Goin on Here, a solo exhibition of his work, opens at Blue Rain Gallery with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Jan. 28 (through Feb. 12). Masks are required.
