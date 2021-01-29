Larry D. Blissett at Blue Rain Gallery

Artist Larry D. Blissett spent most of his life as a contractor in the construction industry before becoming an artist in 2009. He found that many of the tools and techniques of construction could be used to make art. A self-taught artist, Blissett learned his craft by visiting galleries, talking to artists, and reading books on the subject. His influences include Art Brut (outsider art), the work of Pablo Picasso, Paul Klee, and Jean Michel Basquiat. Whether he’s abstracting representational imagery or working nonobjectively, his artwork is marked by bold colors, dramatic contrasts, and gestural applications of paint reminiscent of abstract expressionism. “My paintings I would describe as ‘loner art,’ ” he says in a statement. “It just comes forth from my hand. I don’t really have too much of a say in it on most occasions. Replications of any particular piece will rarely, if ever, come out looking the same. None of my art can be accused of looking like a photograph. I’m into the colors, the textures and the brush marks.” Can You Dig My Vibrations?, a solo exhibition of his work, opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Jan. 29 (through Feb. 20). View a selection of works in the show on the gallery’s website.
Blue Rain Gallery, 544 S. Guadalupe St., 505-954-9902, blueraingallery.com
