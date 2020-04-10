Larry Bell at Addison Rowe Gallery

Addison Rowe Gallery, 229 E. Marcy St., 505-982-1533, addisonrowe.art
Taos artist Larry Bell’s sculptural and two-dimensional work emphasize the reflective properties of his materials, which include glass, aluminum, and chemical compounds such as silicon monoxide. He’s often associated with the Light and Space movement that originated in southern California in the 1960s, and he built a career out of exploring the properties of light on surfaces. Subtle shifts in color tones and the ephemeral quality of light passing through objects engage the viewer in the conscious act of seeing. Known for cube sculptures made from various materials, more recent works have included glass cubes treated with vaporized metal alloys that settle on the glass surface, resulting in gradations of transparency and reflective properties. View available works by Bell on the gallery’s website or by appointment.
