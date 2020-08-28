Lance Letscher at Tai Modern

Tai Modern, 1601 Paseo de Peralta, 505-984-1387, taimodern.com
Renowned collage artist Lance Letscher draws his imagery from a wide range of source materials, which he applies in layers to achieve his patterns and textures. His collages appear almost like paintings, and he blends disparate images into bright, harmonious compositions. “The work is generally informed by whatever piece I am working on at any given time,” he told Psychology Today Deputy Editor Lybi Ma in 2017. “The work drives and inspires the next one. Also, I have a set of antennae that is always on the lookout for new themes or ways of working.” The exhibition Old Growth: New Work by Lance Letscher is currently on view on the gallery’s website through Sept. 9. Nine works by Letscher are also available for viewing at the gallery’s brick-and-mortar location.
