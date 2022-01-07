Kuzana Ogg at El Zaguán

Born in Bombay, India, in 1971, former Historic Santa Fe Foundation resident artist Kuzana Ogg’s early life was divided between the ancestral home of her grandfather and her grandmother’s home on the Worli Sea. After emigrating to England with her family while still a girl, she noticed the contrast between the throngs of people and traffic in her native India and her new, orderly life in the West, and she continues to explore the equilibrium between them in her practice.
Now a resident of Santa Fe, where she’s represented by Gebert Contemporary, Ogg completed a 4-year residency at HSFF in 2021. An exhibition of her paintings opens at El Zaguán on Monday, Jan. 10 (through Jan. 31). Proceeds from the sale of the 26 donated paintings benefit the El Zaguán Capital Campaign for the preservation, stabilization, and improvement of the historic building’s condition and appearance. The exhibit is available online at historicsantafe.org/kuzana-ogg-gallery. Masks are required on site.
El Zaguán, Historic Santa Fe Foundation, 545 Canyon Road, Suite 2, 505-983-2567, historicsantafe.org
