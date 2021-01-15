Internationally acclaimed photographer, filmmaker, and writer Kurt Markus built his career on fine art and commercial photography. Widely published, his work has appeared Vanity Fair, GQ, Rolling Stone, Esquire, and numerous other magazines. A Montana native who now lives in Santa Fe, Markus traveled to Namibia, Africa, in 2001 and created a portfolio of images of the nation’s incomparable sand dunes. On that trip, as well as subsequent travels in the region, he captured the five-million-year-old dunes’ sensual qualities in stark contrasts under the blaring desert sun. “Alone, I spent two weeks each time, visiting with nothing on my mind but shouldering my camera and entering a landscape that would be totally transformed by light,” he says in a statement. “Shapes and lines, invisible in the flat illumination of midday, etched themselves wonderfully on my film come morning and late afternoon.” Kurt Markus: Dunes, Namibia opens at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, and continues through April 3. The works are also available on the gallery’s website.
Obscura Gallery, 1405 Paseo de Peralta, 505-577-6708, obscuragallery.net
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.