Kristen Egan at KEEP Contemporary

Merging organic and inorganic materials, artist Kristen Egan creates enigmatic sculptures that reflect tribal and totemic art forms using contemporary aesthetics. While she draws inspiration from a menagerie of terrestrial animal forms, her figures are uncanny, like creatures from a world that lies just beyond the plane of everyday existence. Spirit Guides, her first exhibition with KEEP Contemporary, runs concurrently with Santa Mictēcacihuātl, a solo show by Los Angeles-based artist Ricardo Estrada, who explores the complexity of Mexican-American identity in a series of portraits that conflate imagery of Chicano gang culture and L.A. street life with the iconography of his Indigenous heritage. The exhibitions are currently on view and run through Aug. 15.
KEEP Contemporary, 142 Lincoln Ave., Suite 102, 505-557-9574, keepcontemporary.com
