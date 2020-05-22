Nüart Gallery, 670 Canyon Road, 505-988-3888, nuartgallery.com
The lush, textured canvases of artist Kevin Tolman are records of his observations of nature, translated into abstract compositions of color and form. Applying layers of paint and mark-making, he invests his works with an illusory sense of depth in which the viewer peers beyond the surface to the hidden realms beneath. “It is my belief that painting can be a poetic way of reasoning on a two-dimensional surface,” he says in a statement. “It is certainly my best voice. The paintings are bent to my will in a sort of dance, a balancing act between where I think a piece can go and where the piece will lead me, and it seems that a significant part of this process is allowing myself to be less in control.” Tolman’s virtual exhibition, Second Nature, is available on the gallery’s website through May 31.
