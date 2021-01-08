Kevin Tolman at Nüart Gallery

Artist Kevin Tolman's abstractions combine linear elements and geometric forms. They gravitate between the architectural and the natural. With fluid, gestural mark-making and striking colors interspersed with more subdued tones, he creates contrasts of depth and space, light and dark. He works in a variety of mediums, including drawing in pencil and caran d’ache, painting with acrylics, and working in collage and mixed media. Tolman was born in Detroit in 1949, and he's been living and working in New Mexico for nearly 40 years. "It is my belief that painting can be a poetic way of reasoning on a two-dimensional surface," he says in a statement. "It is certainly my best voice. The paintings are bent to my will in a sort of dance, a balancing act between where I think a piece can go and where the piece will lead me, and it seems that a significant part of this process is allowing myself to be less in control." View new works by the artist in the gallery, on the website, or by appointment.
Nüart Gallery, 670 Canyon Road, 505-988-3888, nuartgallery.com
