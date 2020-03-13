Kevin Box at Kay Contemporary Art

Kay Contemporary Art, 600 Canyon Road, 505-992-8878, kaycontemporaryart.com
A form as commonplace as a discarded, crumpled piece of paper is the starting point for artist Kevin Box’s engaging sculptures. Combined elements such as stone and a sheet of white paper create a visual contrast between permanence and ephemerality. Box is among the featured artists at Kay Contemporary Art. The gallery, an expansion of Winterowd Fine Art, is set inside one of Canyon Road’s oldest adobe buildings, dating to the 1760s. Other artists include Rick Stevens, who works in oil and pastel, mixed media painter Francoise Barnes, and ceramist Sheryl Zacharia. The gallery’s grand opening takes place at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 13.
