Evoke Contemporary, 550 S. Guadalupe St., 505-995-9902, evokecontemporary.com
Draftsman and painter Kent Williams combines realism with expressionistic abstraction. Forms rendered with energetic, gestural brushwork coalesce into detailed representational figures. “Painters like Williams are clearly attached to a tradition but compelled to advance it by embracing contrary traditions — abstraction, surrealism, naturalism — and by inventing a cohesive, if deliberately unstable, whole,” wrote art critic Peter Frank in the Davidson College exhibition catalogue Kent Williams: Native Bone and Far to Home (2015). Like Williams, artist Soey Milk’s paintings and works on paper exhibit meticulously detailed representational figures and fluid abstraction, often in a single composition. Her ethereal portraits of women are at once innocent, mysterious, and seductive. IMUGI, a two- person show of Williams’ and Milk’s new work, is currently on view through Oct. 24 with limited hours (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday). The work can also be viewed on the gallery’s website.
