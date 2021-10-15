Kent Monkman at the Harwood Museum of Art

Cree artist Kent Monkman conflates figures from myth, history, and religion in an ongoing exploration of contemporary topics, including gender identity, transgenderism, and social and political issues relevant to Indigenous communities. His “video paintings” feature animated figures and allude to art history and historic events.
Monkman is one of six artists — along with John Gerrard, Bruce Nauman, Jennifer Steinkamp, Leo Villareal, and Marina Zurkow — included in Remote Possibilities: Digital Landscapes from the Thoma Foundation Collection. The exhibition explores contemporary artists’ use of digital technology in the creation of sensory works that reflect humankind’s interactions with the environment in direct and conceptual ways.
The show is on view through Feb. 27 by admission ($10 with discounts available). Face masks are required, and social distancing is encouraged.
Harwood Museum of Art, 238 Ledoux St., Taos, 575-758-9826, harwoodmuseum.org
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.