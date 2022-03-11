Kenneth Susynski at Aurelia Gallery

Raised in Germany, Turkey, and Korea, artist Kenneth Susynski was influenced by diverse cultures and customs that, combined with visits to many of the museums in the regions in which he lived, shaped his appreciation for art.
His interest in the figure was influenced by a lifelong love of historic and contemporary black-and-white photography. His figurative paintings combine elements of abstraction and representational imagery, which reflect the timelessness of myths through a contemporary lens. Inspired by the works of the old masters, who reinterpreted Biblical and mythological motifs in their own time, his works reflect the enduring subject matter but with a wry twist and in a contemporary expressionist style.
Of Masters and Myths, a solo exhibition of his work, continues through April 10. A reception for the artist takes place at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 11.
