Keep the Ball Rolling at Turner Carroll Gallery

Turner Carroll Gallery, 725 Canyon Road, 505-986-9800, turnercarrollgallery.com
Take an interactive virtual tour of Turner Carroll’s latest exhibition, Keep the Ball Rolling. It takes its title from a work in artist Judy Chicago’s series Resolutions: A Stitch in Time and was designed with the home viewer in mind. Use your keyboard and mouse to navigate your way through a digital representation of the gallery in 3D. See a selection of works by the gallery’s represented artists, including Chicago, Jim Dine, Hung Liu, and Matthew Shlian. As you weave your way through, click on individual works for links to information on the artists, purchase information, and larger image files. Google Chrome or Firefox browsers work best for the virtual tour, which is on view through April 27.
