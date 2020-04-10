Keep the Ball Rolling at Turner Carroll Gallery

Jim Dine, Little Blue Pinocchio (2011), lithograph, polymer paint, digital print background from cd cover

Turner Carroll Gallery, 725 Canyon Road, 505-986-9800, turnercarrollgallery.com

Take an interactive virtual tour of Turner Carroll’s latest exhibition, Keep the Ball Rolling. It takes its title from a work in artist Judy Chicago’s series Resolutions: A Stitch in Time and was designed with the home viewer in mind. Use your keyboard and mouse to navigate your way through a digital representation of the gallery in 3D. See a selection of works by the gallery’s represented artists, including Chicago, Jim Dine, Hung Liu, and Matthew Shlian. As you weave your way through, click on individual works for links to information on the artists, purchase information, and larger image files. Google Chrome or Firefox browsers work best for the virtual tour, which is on view through April 27.

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.