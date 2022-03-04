Kay Khan at Evoke Contemporary

Trained as a painter and ceramist, artist Kay Khan changed her focus to textile art when engaged in a post-graduate job as an upholsterer. She reconstructs fragments of garments as sculptural objects, inspired early on by Greek amphorae, which functioned as sculptures and storytelling objects.
“My work is a mosaic of fragments, collected experiences, information, and images,” she says in a statement. “This mosaic is both ideological and visual. I like to begin with an idea that I allow to develop unhindered to encompass anything from the serious to the absurd.”
Khan joins artists B. Shawn Cox, Mariella Bisson, and Gugger Petter for the exhibition Medium Rare, which explores the unconventional use of everyday materials and traditional mediums used in unexpected ways. The exhibition is on view through April 23. Masks are required
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.