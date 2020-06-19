Museum of Indian Arts & Culture, 710 Camino Lejo, 505-476-1269, indianartsandculture.org
The annual Native Treasures Art Market is normally held in person at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center over Memorial Day weekend. This year, MIAC and the Museum of New Mexico Foundation (P.O. Box 2065, 505-982-6366, museumfoundation.org) co-sponsor an online Native Treasures Auction to benefit Native artists, their communities, and the museum. Works include hand-made jewelry, pottery, sculpture, two-dimensional art, fashion, carving, basketry, beadwork, and textiles. The auction features 150 items by 50 artists, including Kathleen Wall, the MIAC Living Treasure artist for 2020. Wall started her career making clay storyteller figurines. Although she still does figurative work in clay, she’s expanded into bronze sculpture and multimedia installations. Auction proceeds are split evenly between the artists and the museum. The event goes live on Friday, June 19 (through June 28). Register to bid at museum one.bidpal.net/nativetreasures.
