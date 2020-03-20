Kat Kinnick at Hecho a Mano

Hecho a Mano, 830 Canyon Road, 505-916-1341, hechoamano.org
A reverence for nature permeates the work of artist Kat Kinnick, whose depictions of New Mexico wildlife are rendered with an expressive, playful aesthetic. Kinnick’s works combine reductive landscape elements and detailed realism. Her solo exhibition, A Culture of Wilderness, includes a selection of her linocuts and paintings on paper. They capture the diverse fauna of the high desert terrain with a childlike sense of wonder. The show is on view through Sunday, March 22.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.