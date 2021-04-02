Kat Green at Globe Fine Art

Exhibiting depth, contrasts of light and dark tones, and an interplay of muted and vibrant color, the abstractions of Kat Green convey a sense of indeterminate space. Her fluid paintings suggest ephemeral realms where amorphous forms come and go, sometimes solidifying but without permanence. “Usually, there’s no literal narrative in my work, but rather, the paintings are about flux: a natural evolution that results from the passage of time and the ever-changing nature of life,” she says in a statement. The work in her solo exhibition, Soliloquy, which was created during the global pandemic, is a reflection on these uncertain times and how the impermanence of nature extends to the artist’s subjective sense of self. The show opens during gallery hours on Friday, April 2, and continues through May 3.
Globe Fine Art, 727 Canyon Road,505-989-3888, glonefineart.com
