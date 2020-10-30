Karsten Creightney at Richard Levy Gallery

Richard Levy Gallery, 514 Central Ave. SW, Albuquerque, 505-766-9888, levygallery.com
The exhibition CHARCOAL: Strokes of Vitality highlights the work of emerging and established Black artists working in New Mexico. The show features work by Albuquerque-based painter and muralist Noé Barnett, Earthseed Black Arts Alliance New Mexico co-founder Nikesha Breeze, and assistant art professor at the University of New Mexico Karsten Creightney, among others. Barnett’s work is focused on building bridges between polarized communities, and works with light as medium and subject. Breeze recreates historic daguerreotypes of Black subjects at life-sized scales to honor and recognize Black ancestors. Creightney reconstructs problematic histories from the perspective of the Black experience through the mediums of paint and collage. CHARCOAL includes a selection of performative videos by Kianah Jay, who curated the exhibition, Breeze, and artist Paula Wilson. The show opens at the gallery on Wednesday, Nov. 4; on view by appointment (through Dec. 11). The work is also available to view online on the gallery’s website.
