Karine Swenson at Aurelia Gallery

Artist Karine Swenson’s rhythmic encaustic paintings are fusions of harmonious colors and patterns.
A recent transplant from Joshua Tree, California, the past four years in Santa Fe heavily influenced her smooth and sensuous abstract works, for which she draws inspiration from Native American weaving patterns and the architectural elements of traditional adobe houses, such as arched doorways, vigas, and latillas. In contrast, her more textured, organic works recall mosses, lichens, and coral reefs, which she renders in striking color.
“The tick of a clock, the beat of your heart, the passing of days … Life has a rhythm, a continuous beat,” she says in a statement. “The brushstrokes in these paintings are a mirror of that rhythm. Sometimes, it beats faster, sometimes slower, but it is ever present.” Her solo exhibition, Tempo, continues through Jan. 16. Masks are required.
