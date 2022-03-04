June Julian at Jean Cocteau Cinema

While its precise origins are unclear, the masks worn by the plague doctors of Venice, Italy, during times of pestilence, such as the bubonic plague that swept across Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East in the 14th century, found a place among the costumes of the theatrical form known as commedia dell’arte. Just as art drew from life in medieval Europe, so too artist June Julian uses her canvas to address contemporary issues, particularly themes of environmental imbalance and, she says, “regained equilibrium.”
Taking the beaked mask of the medico della peste (plague doctor) as a recurring motif in a series of recent paintings, Julian finds correspondence between centuries-old health measures taken against the spread of disease and our own current pandemic, which prompted the wearing of masks as a commonplace practice. Using imagery gleaned from the past, she reflects on the “plague” of uncertainty surrounding the discourse about COVID-19.
Julian participates in a free panel discussion about her plague mask paintings at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 4, at SITE Santa Fe (1606 Paseo de Peralta, 505-989-1199, sitesantafe.org) in advance of a vernissage preview of her work, Venice Comes to Santa Fe: Plague Mask Paintings by June Julian, at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 6 (one night only) at the Jean Cocteau Cinema. Italian cocktails will be available at the March 6 event.
