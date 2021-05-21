JuliAnne Jonker at the Encaustic Art Institute

A change in attitude, adjusting to the upending realities of life in a pandemic, and perspective as a tool of the artist are the themes reflected in the Encaustic Art Institute’s juried virtual exhibition, Shifting Perspective. All of the work is by EAI members and was juried by artist Jerry McLaughlin. The show includes works made with encaustic (heated beeswax with colored pigments), cold wax, as well as works that combine wax and other mediums. The exhibition features pieces by nearly 40 artists, including Shary Bartlett, JuliAnne Jonker, and Jorge Luis Bernal. The online exhibit continues through June 12 and is available for viewing at eainm.com/shifting-perspective-exhibition.
Encaustic Art Institute, 18 County Rd. 55A, General Goodwin Road, Cerrillos, NM, 505-424-6487, eainm.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.