Julia Roberts at New Concept Gallery

Local artist Julia Roberts, an accomplished printmaker who spent 16 years in Europe studying at ateliers and attending master classes in Paris and London, receives a retrospective exhibition of her time abroad at New Concept. The exhibition, Beyond the Boundaries, explores a spectrum of Roberts’ works, including her hand-pulled prints, monotypes, figure studies, pastel landscapes, and ceramics from early in her career. A former printmaker at the prestigious London Print Studio, Roberts settled in Santa Fe in 2006. Beyond the Boundaries is the gallery’s inaugural exhibition of 2021, and it opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, June 25 (through July 24). The exhibition can also be viewed online at newconceptgallery.com/virtual-shows.html, starting on Thursday, July 1.
New Concept Gallery, 610 Canyon Road, 505-795-7570, newconceptgallery.com
