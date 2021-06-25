Julia Roberts at New Concept Gallery

Julia Roberts, High Desert Largo #1 (2021), pastel on handmade paper

Local artist Julia Roberts, an accomplished printmaker who spent 16 years in Europe studying at ateliers and attending master classes in Paris and London, receives a retrospective exhibition of her time abroad at New Concept. The exhibition, Beyond the Boundaries, explores a spectrum of Roberts’ works, including her hand-pulled prints, monotypes, figure studies, pastel landscapes, and ceramics from early in her career. A former printmaker at the prestigious London Print Studio, Roberts settled in Santa Fe in 2006. Beyond the Boundaries is the gallery’s inaugural exhibition of 2021, and it opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, June 25 (through July 24). The exhibition can also be viewed online at newconceptgallery.com/virtual-shows.html, starting on Thursday, July 1.

New Concept Gallery, 610 Canyon Road, 505-795-7570, newconceptgallery.com

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.