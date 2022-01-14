Julia Lambright at Gallery Hózhó

Russian-born painter Julia Lambright worked as a make-up artist before moving to Albuquerque to pursue degrees in art at the University of New Mexico. The densely composed, layered imagery of her paintings is created using recipes for gesso and egg tempera that date back millennia. Her new work, created during the pandemic, explores the idea of metamorphoses between objects, including wildlife and flora from her home and garden, that share characteristics of form. Her dreamlike compositions suggest the illusive nature of memory. “My work is concerned with the inadequacy and impermanence of memory,” she says in a statement. “As I excavate the strata of the past, I build these layers into my paintings, recombining incomplete images and symbols in order to evoke the emotional experience of moments distant in time and space.” A solo exhibition of her work continues through Feb. 29. Masks are required.
Gallery Hózhó at Hotel Chaco, 2000 Bellamah Ave. NW, Albuquerque, 505-318-3992, galleryhozho.com
