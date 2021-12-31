In the work of artist Judy Tuwaletstiwa, memories and personal experience converge with an intensive focus on materiality. At the same time, she challenges our assumptions of what to expect from certain mediums — such as glass — by the manner in which she uses them. In her hands, materials are transformed into aesthetic objects while remaining close to a natural, earthy, and ephemeral state. In that way, materials convey a sense of nature, as well as nature transformed. "Whether viewing art in museums as a child or creating art as an adult, I have always experienced the mystery that invites transformation," she says in a statement. "Over the years, I have learned to let the process, the journey that grows from the wellspring source, lead and teach me.” Tuwaletstiwa's solo exhibition, Source, Process, Transformation, continues through Jan. 15. Masks are required.
Judy Tuwaletstiwa at Pie Projects
Michael Abatemarco
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- 2021 Pasatiempo Writing Contest
- Writing contest: Memoir
- Writing Contest: Fiction
- Star Codes: Dec. 24-30
- Writing contest: Adult Poetry
- Writing contest: Youth Poetry
- Cosas: José Mondragón, 'Nativity, Tree of Life' (circa 1960)
- A night at the opera
- Hot topics, tepid opera
- ‘That cozy thing’: Holiday desserts from three local bakeries
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.