Judy Tuwaletstiwa at Pie Projects

Judy Tuwaletstiwa, Untitled (2021), glass, fiber, and acrylic on canvas

In the work of artist Judy Tuwaletstiwa, memories and personal experience converge with an intensive focus on materiality. At the same time, she challenges our assumptions of what to expect from certain mediums — such as glass — by the manner in which she uses them. In her hands, materials are transformed into aesthetic objects while remaining close to a natural, earthy, and ephemeral state. In that way, materials convey a sense of nature, as well as nature transformed. "Whether viewing art in museums as a child or creating art as an adult, I have always experienced the mystery that invites transformation," she says in a statement. "Over the years, I have learned to let the process, the journey that grows from the wellspring source, lead and teach me.” Tuwaletstiwa's solo exhibition, Source, Process, Transformation, continues through Jan. 15. Masks are required.

