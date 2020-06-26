Turner Carroll Gallery, 725 Canyon Road, 505-986-9800, turnercarroll gallery.com
Artist and educator Judy Chicago takes her social-media-centered global campaign, #CreateArtForEarth, into the gallery and online. The project, which is meant to inspire action on climate change, is a collaboration between Chicago, street artist Swoon, Hans Ulrich Obrist and the Serpentine Galleries in London, the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, Jane Fonda and her Fire Drill Fridays public activism campaign, and Greenpeace. Artists from around the world were invited by Chicago and the gallery to submit works made specifically for #CreateArtForEarth, which envisions a more hopeful future for the planet. Solstice: Create Art for Earth, which includes more than 50 works selected from over 3,000 submissions, is currently on view through July 12 in the gallery. The online version can be accessed on the gallery’s website through Aug. 12.
