Josephine Halvorson at the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum

The Georgia O’Keeffe Museum continues its Contemporary Voices series with an exhibition of works by Josephine Halvorson, who was the museum’s first artist in residence.
The exhibition series is intended as a dialogue between the work of contemporary artists and Georgia O’Keeffe, which underscores the renowned American artist’s legacy in the 21st century.
Halvorson entered the artist-in-residence program in 2019 and was afforded extensive access to the museum’s archives and collections, as well as O’Keeffe’s Ghost Ranch home near Abiquiú, from which she drew inspiration and subject matter for her paintings.
Contemporary Voices: Josephine Halvorson is on view through March 28. Advance purchase of reserve timed tickets is required. General admission is $18 with discounts available. Masks are required for all visitors ages 2 or older.
Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, 217 Johnson St., 505-946-1000, okeeffemuseum.org
